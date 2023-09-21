CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Andee Anderson, 24, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In December 2022, Anderson was found by Moline police to be driving a stolen car and she had cocaine and needles on her, according to police. She was sentenced to 24 months probation in March but failed to comply with the terms of that probation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Anderson is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

