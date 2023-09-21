DEVELOPING: Moline home fire, Moline Fire Department officials say no injuries reported

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A home in Moline was fully engulfed in fire, Wednesday night.

The home is located at 7th Avenue and 13th Street in Moline. That fire spread to a second home, nearby.

Police say to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire. The road is also blocked off.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., Moline Fire Department said there were no injuries were reported and no one was in the two homes that were impacted by the fire.

Moline Fire Department added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews on-scene included Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, Rock Island Fire Department and Arsenal Fire Department.

Neighbors said the sky turned red.

TV6 ‘s crew was on-scene at approximately 9:45 p.m.

TV6 is working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information on-air and online as it becomes available.

Moline Fire, Wednesday night.
Moline Fire, Wednesday night.(kwqc)

