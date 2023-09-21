DEVELOPING: Moline home fully engulfed in fire

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 20 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A home in Moline is fully engulfed in fire, Wednesday night.

The home is on 7th Avenue and 13th Street in Moline. Police say to avoid the area. Lots of crews are on-scene working to extinguish the fire.

TV6 ‘s crew was on-scene at approximately 9:45 p.m.

TV6 is working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information on-air and online as it becomes available.

