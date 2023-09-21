DEVELOPING: Moline home fully engulfed in fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A home in Moline is fully engulfed in fire, Wednesday night.

The home is on 7th Avenue and 13th Street in Moline. Police say to avoid the area. Lots of crews are on-scene working to extinguish the fire.

TV6 ‘s crew was on-scene at approximately 9:45 p.m.

