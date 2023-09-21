Fall officially begins this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The summer season is winding down as the first day of fall arrives on September 22.

The season officially begins at 1:50 a.m. which is the exact moment of the Autumnal Equinox.

It occurs at the moment the sun’s rays are shining directly over the Equator. This happens twice per year; once in March for the start of spring, and again in November for fall.

Daylight begins to decrease, meaning later sunrises and earlier sunsets.

It also means temperatures begin to cool down as well. Watch the video above to see the average temperatures over the next couple of months.

