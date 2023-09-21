Galesburg Fire Department investigating early Thursday morning fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

According to a statement from the Galesburg Fire Department (GFD), crews responded to a structure fire at 987 Mulberry Street on Thursday morning at 4:28 a.m.

Crews said upon arrival, flames were showing from the exterior of the two-story home.

Battalion Chief Dave Farrell said he established command while the Brooks Street Station Fire Crew found and quickly extinguished a fire in a stairwell.

A resident of the home had to jump out of a second-story window due to the smoke and flames, the statement noted. The interior and exterior of the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Crews said damage estimates to the house have not yet been determined.

The response to the fire included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty, according to GFD’s statement.

