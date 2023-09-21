Galesburg Fire Department investigating early Thursday morning fire

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

According to a statement from the Galesburg Fire Department (GFD), crews responded to a structure fire at 987 Mulberry Street on Thursday morning at 4:28 a.m.

Crews said upon arrival, flames were showing from the exterior of the two-story home.

Battalion Chief Dave Farrell said he established command while the Brooks Street Station Fire Crew found and quickly extinguished a fire in a stairwell.

A resident of the home had to jump out of a second-story window due to the smoke and flames, the statement noted. The interior and exterior of the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Crews said damage estimates to the house have not yet been determined.

The response to the fire included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty, according to GFD’s statement.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Latest News

Fall begins Saturday
Fall officially begins this weekend
Fall begins Saturday.
What is the Autumnal Equinox?
The weekend will not be a washout.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say