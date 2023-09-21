Geneseo hospital to host free, behind-the-scenes tour of surgical services

The public is invited to view exactly what surgeons see when using robotic tools during surgeries such as total-knee replacement or gallbladder removal
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Hammond-Henry Hospital invites the public to “Doc Stars: Backstage Pass to Surgical Services” Open House, slated for Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. where an employees-only tour will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. at the hospital, which is located at 600 North College Avenue, Geneseo.

There is no charge to attend, and no advance reservations are needed.

The primary goal of this event is to offer education on the surgical services offered at our hospital which is why videos will be shown featuring total knee replacement, a gall bladder surgery, cataract surgery, and a colonoscopy procedure. This will allow participants will get to view what the doctors see through the robot while physicians are on hand to answer questions.

Representatives from Intuitive, Zimmer, Olympus, and Vantage will also be present to answer any specific equipment questions. The stations include a focus on total joint replacements, gall bladder removal, podiatric surgeries, cataract surgeries, endoscopic procedures, general surgeries, and physical and occupational therapy.

Organizers say there will be 10-minute stops at each of the event tour stations, with swag bags distributed, photo opportunities, and light refreshments served at the tour’s conclusion.

For more information about this event, please call 309-944-9169.

