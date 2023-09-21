Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.(Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

For more on the First Gentleman, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Latest News

A local tradition, the Quad Cities Marathon, will take place on Sunday spanning across four...
Davenport officials announce Quad Cities Marathon weekend road closures
Tuesday, police gave an update on the investigation and released the identity of the man who...
Burlington police give update on forklift death investigation
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Thursday, Sept. 21 (a.m.)
An Illinois man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he exposed himself to two girls...
Illinois man charged in Kewanee with exposing himself to girls