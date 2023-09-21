The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW join together to host block party

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Project NOW to host a block party as a way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Spet.15 - Oct. 15.

The block party will run from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at 709 4th Avenue in Moline. Organizers say the main goal of the event is to celebrate and highlight different parts of the Hispanic and Latino culture, as well as give people an opportunity to network with other small businesses.

At least 300 people are anticipated to show up to Thursday’s block party. Organizers also say there will be music, games, a variety of food, and At least 30 vendors in attendance.

Dwight Ford, Executive Director for Project NOW says many of the people they had the chance to work with over the years have been from the Hispanic and Latin community.

“We bring special attention and focus during Hispanic Heritage Month, as we honor, we celebrate, we value the culture as we continue to weave into the tapestry of humanity. The uniqueness of the Hispanic and Latino community and all they bring as a part of society and so we’d never want to miss an opportunity to celebrate it to bring attention to, to highlight to focus, and embrace that rich and rewarding heritage for us all,” said Ford

Several speakers including the mayor of Moline who is expected to give a proclamation, will be in attendance according to organizers.

Project NOW says due to the highly anticipated large crowd and reaching capacity for vendors, they are already looking at new locations to hold the block party for 2024.

Project NOW says because of its partnership with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, they have been able to help give many small businesses their start over the years

“I think what needs to be repeated, often is how communities create ecosystems of opportunity. And an agency like ours, we’ve invested over $1 million into small business development. Some of them have been our Hispanic chamber partners today. And so when they were starting off, we were able to see those organizations, institutions, and businesses,.... and they were able to get their first steps out. And now there are major contractors,” said Ford.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to attend Thursday’s event as it is free to the public.

