Grow Clinton conducts survey to assess local childcare needs

CLINTON, IA (KWQC) - Families in Clinton County are still struggling with the ongoing issue of finding childcare services. In response to this pressing issue, Grow Clinton has joined forces with First Children’s Finance to conduct a survey to study the needs of childcare in Clinton and Comanche. According to officials, Clinton County has been designated a childcare desert, meaning there are three times more children than there are available spots in licensed facilities.

This study aims to understand the needs of local families and children, assess the existing childcare options, explore parents’ preferences, examine the impact of childcare shortages on employers, and identify challenges faced by childcare providers. The research will highlight key findings, including a childcare gap analysis that quantifies the shortage of childcare spaces compared to the number of children in need of care in the area.

“We need to know what type of childcare, what preferences they have the gaps that we face. and that’s kind of we’re starting from square one to see what we can do to address those needs and be able to provide that information and not just information but action,” said Jenny Holm, Grow Clinton Director of Member and Community Relations. “So we’re hoping to move forward and push through some meaningful change for our area.”

The research conducted by FCF includes three different surveys, each serving a unique purpose: one tailored for employers, another for parents, and a third for childcare facilities. These surveys will offer an insight into what our communities need regarding childcare options and availability and the type of support existing facilities need to operate.

“A lot of times when parents call and they’re really desperate and have to start work. they say I can’t find anybody, and I feel so bad but I’m always like no I can’t we have to follow DHS guidelines and ratios,” said Sherry Determan, Owner and Director of Wee School For Little People.

The survey is open to those actively using or planning to use childcare services in the county, including parents planning to have or adopt a child within the next five years. All surveys will be accessible on the Grow Clinton website through October 31st, and can be found here.

