Happening around the Quad Cities area: Sept. 22-24

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - There’s always lots going on around the Quad Cities area whether it’s a festival, parade, fundraiser, race, community gathering, live music, or other form of entertainment, the QCA has something to offer for people of all ages and interests.

Here’s what’s around the Quad Cities area for Friday through Sunday.

Convention

LEGO Convention at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds - Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24

Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Sept. 23 and 24 when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and event organizers say, it’s an event for LEGO lovers of all ages.

What? - LEGO fan convention, LEGO artists from all around the U.S. will display their creations, interactive opportunities for guests too

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 - Session One is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Session Two is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Sept. 24 Session One is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Session Two is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Saturday, Sept. 23 - Session One is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Session Two is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Sept. 24 Session One is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Session Two is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Event organizers say that each session offers the same exhibits and activities.

Where? - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? - Tickets at $14.99 and are available either Saturday, Sept. 23 or Sunday, Sept. 24 - - Tickets at $14.99 and are available either Saturday, Sept. 23 or Sunday, Sept. 24 - purchasing tickets early is highly recommended, event organizers say.

Additional information - LEGO Convention

LEGO bricks (Eric Paparatto | Brick Convention)

Music

Dwyer & Michaels Tribute Fest - Saturday, Sept. 23

Tribute Fest returns to raise awareness and money for Seal Family Legacy with a night of bands playing music for charity.

What? - Event organizers say Tribute Fest takes the talents of bands and musicians and puts them all together for one night. Bands like Big Hair Mafia and Wicked Liz, along with musicians Doug Brundies, Levi Craft, and more.

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where? - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? - Free entrance at the doors, donations are encouraged with raffles, food and beer sales

Additional information - Tribute Fest

(KWQC)

Race

Quad Cities Marathon - Sunday, Sept. 24

A local tradition, the Quad Cities Marathon, will take place on Sunday spanning across four cities, including Bettendorf and Davenport. Because of that, Bettendorf police and Davenport city officials say there will be some road closures.

What? - USATF Certified and Boston Qualifier course, - USATF Certified and Boston Qualifier course, marathon

When? - Sunday, Sept. 24 From approximately 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Sept. 24, several roads will be closed once racers cross the I-74 Bridge from Illinois to Iowa via the Bike and Pedestrian Path, Bettendorf police said. They then travel east on State Street until they reach the intersection of 17th Street / George Thuenen. Whoever is not involved in the full marathon turns south and crosses the George Thuenen Bridge to access the Mississippi River Trail and head towards Davenport.

Where? - Quad Cities

How? - Pre-registration required

Additional information - Traffic updates

Quad Cities Marathon (kwqc)

Contest

Quad Cities Firefighters Annual Chili Cook-Off Contest - Saturday, Sept. 23

This event brings together firefighters for a safe, fun and “healthy” competition with all proceeds benefitting Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund, according to event organizers.

What? - Who makes the best firehouse chili? Find out by attending this family-friendly event.

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? - Isle of Capri Covered Parking Lot, 1609 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa

How? - For $10, chili lovers can sample every fire department’s recipe and vote for the winner. There will also be an esteemed panel of celebrity judges, according to event organizers.

Additional Information - Chili Cook-Off

Area fire departments will face-off on Saturday, September 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. (KWQC)

8th Annual Dixon Fire Department Car Show

A family-friendly car show presented by the Dixon Fire Department. The event will include a fireman’s breakfast and car show later on.

What? - Car show with car registration from 7 a.m. to noon

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 a.m. with a fireman’s breakfast, ending at 11 a.m. Participate judging is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and awards will be no later than 3 p.m.

Where? - 306 Davenport Street, Dixon, Ill.

How? - Open to the public

Dog-Friendly

Silvis Main Street Dog Friendly Fall Festival at Barkin’ Beans Coffee Co. - Saturday, Sept. 23

Silvis Main Street is a program that aims to revitalize Silvis by supporting local businesses. On Saturday, a local coffee shop, Barkin’ Beans Coffee Co. will have their fall festival.

What? - Vendors, games, food, coffee, energy drinks, dogs welcome, support local

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? - Barkin’ Beans Coffee Co., 1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, Ill.

How? - Free admission, bring your dogs, enjoy food and vendors

Additional Information - Barkin’ Beans Coffee Co.

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline, Dog-Friendly Pups and Pints Party- Sunday, Sept. 24

A pour-your-own taproom venue in Moline will be hosting a Pups and Pints Party after the Quad Cities Marathon.

What? - Bring your dog, participate in dog sniffing obstacles, grab a bite to eat from a food truck, and hang out with other puppies

When? - Sunday, after the Quad Cities Marathon

Where? - Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline, 1209 4th Avenue, Suite 2, Moline, Ill.

How? - Henry County Humane Society-Geneseo will be on-site

Festival

The Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire - Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24

Family fun and entertainment returns for the 8th Annual Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire. Event organizers say the event will include multiple stages of live entertainment, unique merchandise in the village marketplace, food, snacks, drinks, and more.

What? - Dress up in family-friendly appropriate costumes for a day of fun and celebration of European history and world culture, event organizers say

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where? - Credit Island Park, 2200 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa

How? - Free parking. Tickets vary in price with a maximum cost of $21 for a two-day-pass. - Free parking. Tickets vary in price with a maximum cost of $21 for a two-day-pass. Tickets can be purchased here

Additional Information - Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire

Mercado On Fifth, ¡Noche de Cadetes! - Friday, Sept. 22

Mercado On Fifth hosts an outdoor night market featuring food trucks and vendor booths.

What? - Live music, food, vendors, kids’ activities

When? - Friday, Sept. 22, evening

Where? - 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline, Ill.

How? - Entry is $5. Those 12-years-old and under are free and those 65-years-old and older are free

Mercado On Fifth celebration on Sept. 22. (Mercado On Fifth)

Kewanee Hispanic Heritage Celebration - Saturday, Sept. 23

Kewanee Commission on Human Relations Presents Kewanee Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

What? - Live music, food, vendors

When? - Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? - End Zone Sports Bar, 116 East 3rd Street, Kewanee, Ill.

How? - Celebrate. Event organizers say “We will see you on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at - Celebrate. Event organizers say “We will see you on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at End Zone Sports Bar at 6pm.” Nos vemos el sábado 23 de septiembre de 2023 en End Zone Sports Bar a las 6pm.

Additional Information - Kewanee Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Kewanee Hispanic Heritage Celebration. (Kewanee Commission on Human Relations)

Kiwanis East Moline- Silvis to host Fall Flea Market - Sunday, Sept. 24

Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis will host a Fall Flea Market to benefit Children’s Therapy Center, QC Food Pantries, scholarships, UTHS Sports, East Moline and Silvis libraries, and more, according to event organizers.

What? - Vendors

When? - Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where? - Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, Ill.

How? - $3 donation at the gate with proceeds going to local organizations.

Additional info- Fall Flea Market

Fall Flea Market on Sunday, Sept. 24. (kwqc)

Quad City Plant People “Grow it or Sew it” Plant & Craft Sale- Sunday, Sept. 24

Quad City Plant People group will be hosting a craft sale at the QC Botanical Center with vendors, plants, raffles, and prizes, according to event organizers.

What? - Plant and craft sale with raffles and food vendors

When? - Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? - QC Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, Ill.

How? - Free to attend. The admission fee to the botanical center will also be waived for the day, event organizers said.

