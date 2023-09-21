Hawthorne Indoor Municipal Pool announces reopening

GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - A ribbon cutting took place Sept. 19, to celebrate the reopening of the Hawthorne Indoor Municipal Pool.

The pool was reopened on Sept. 11 after being closed since May 2022 for repairs.

According to a press release, in the spring of 2022, the Galesburg City Council came to a consensus to invest in the repairs for the Hawthorne Pool to keep the pool open instead of closing it down.

Since it was closed, repairs were began to improve the structure of Hawthorne Pool.

For more information on the facilities, visit the city’s website.

