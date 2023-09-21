Hearty fall comfort foods with The Machine Shed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of comfort foods like soups perfect for cooler weather season.

Watch the videos to see how he prepares dishes such as Kale Sausage Tortellini Soup, stuffed pork loin, Pork Pioneer (link for recipe) and pot roast. There is a Machine Shed cookbook that contains many of the recipes that Grunder has shared on PSL over the years.

The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA. The website is https://machineshed.com/davenport/ and the phone number is 563-391-2427.

