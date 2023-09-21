Illinois man charged in Kewanee with exposing himself to girls

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he exposed himself to two girls earlier this week.

Around 3:19 p.m. Monday, Kewanee officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 1st Street to investigate a report of indecent exposure.

According to police, officers learned two girls were walking on the sidewalk when they passed by a white Ford four-door sedan that was parked on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle then exposed himself to them as they walked by, police said.

The girls immediately reported the incident to an adult, who then contacted police. The girls described the suspect as an older man with long white hair and a long white beard, police said.

According to police, officers pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the involved vehicle in the 100 block of South Tremont Street.

The driver, Daniel N. Carlson, 56, of Tiskilwa, was charged with one count of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

According to police, during the investigation officers learned Carlson had been arrested in November 1999 for a similar incident in Princeton, Illinois.

“Our detectives believe there may be unreported incidents involving this suspect,” police said in a media release. “If anyone has additional information regarding this case or any other similar incidents, we request that you call Detective Sergeant Michael Minx at 309-853-1911 or email at mminx@cityofkewanee.net.”

