InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Latest News

A local tradition, the Quad Cities Marathon, will take place on Sunday spanning across four...
Davenport officials announce Quad Cities Marathon weekend road closures
Tuesday, police gave an update on the investigation and released the identity of the man who...
Burlington police give update on forklift death investigation
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Thursday, Sept. 21 (a.m.)
An Illinois man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he exposed himself to two girls...
Illinois man charged in Kewanee with exposing himself to girls
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW join to host block party
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Project NOW join together to host block party