Kewanee soccer beats Streator 6-2 on record setting night for Cristian Cazares

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With 4 goals in Kewanee’s 6-2 win over Streator, senior Cristian Cazares became the all-time scoring leader for the Kewanee soccer program.

“At the beginning of the game, everyone has jitterbugs, it’s a big honor, it’s history, the first goal was exciting, I knew I was going to go for it, I’ve been thinking about it all day, it’s been on my mind, first goal way, hey, one more to go, the second goal was an honor, brought tears to my eyes, i’ve been a young kid dreaming about this since seventh grade and the rest of the goals is just beyond history man, i want to keep it that way, I want to reach for 100 and see what i can do for kewanee high school...i wasn’t a kid who was blessed with everything but I’ve worked my butt off, my family’s been there through everything, you know, every penny, every goal, every game, everything was meant for them and i appreciate it for everything they do” said Cazares.

