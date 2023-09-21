A local dog training agency trains puppies into therapy dogs

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A local dog training academy that specializes in training puppies into therapy dogs.

As most of us know, dogs make great companions. They also provide special services that help people.

CM Academy of Dog Training owner Jim Stenfeldt has been in business for over 30 years. For the last 10 years, he’s specialized in training therapy dogs. It’s work that Stenfeldt says is very rewarding.

“Just seeing these dogs do something really special, the other dogs aren’t doing, that’s gratification enough,” said Stenfeldt. “It’s just amazing to me sometimes, when a teacher calls me up was, ‘oh, guess what the dog or my dog did today?’ It’s something pretty miraculous sometimes.”

Caleb Bonjour is a School Superintendent in Central Iowa. He met Jim about three years ago and was introduced to the idea of therapy dogs while working in the Maquoketa Community School District.

“We also saw a lot of students just from behavior standpoints, dysregulated on a daily basis,” said Bonjour. “As soon as the dog kind of came over, set his head like right on the kid, I’m like, ‘that’s the power of why we need to get these animals and these dogs into schools.’”

Other schools throughout different districts started to hear about the benefits that therapy dogs can offer, and decided to join in. Tara Michel is a Special Education teacher at Dewitt Central Middle School and High School. She says, her dog, Otis, has become part of the classroom family.

“He’s a big reward for students,” said Michel. “They look at, we have a lot of students who do a work-then-break type of schedule. He’s that often reward that the kids want. So, he’s very excited to do that.”

