Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week

Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.(Olive Garden/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is coming back this month.

The chain said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.

The deal includes all-you-can-eat pasta along with soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $13.99.

Guests can choose from angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti and topped with a choice of alfredo sauce, creamy mushroom sauce, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce.

You can also add never-ending toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken for an additional $4.99.

Olive Garden says there are 80 possible pasta combinations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Latest News

The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy
FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp veers off highway, killing 1 and hurting dozens
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
AERIALS: 1 dead after bus carrying children crashes on NY highway