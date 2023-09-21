Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY THROUGHOUT VIDEO - Numerous bugs that appear to be roaches are seen in a fast food kitchen. (Viewer submitted video, WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Popeyes in Tennessee was shut down after a video on TikTok showed roaches crawling through the kitchen and other parts of the restaurant.

A former employee recorded the video in the Popeyes on Showcase Boulevard on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen.

A day after the video was recorded, the Tennessee Department of Health completed an assessment of Popeyes condition.

They received a 98, according to the inspection report.

Popeyes released a statement Thursday, saying the condition of the location shown in the video was unacceptable. They said they shut it down even though the health department inspection found no issues.

“We shut it down, thoroughly cleaned and will not reopen until we understand what happened and team members have been retrained on proper procedures,” Popeyes said in the statement.

