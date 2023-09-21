Ridgewood ready for challenge against Amboy in Six Spotlight Game

By Joey Donia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 3-1 Ridgewood Spartans will host 4-0 Amboy Friday in the Six Spotlight game.

“We’ve played well so far, so it will kind of let us know what we gotta do moving forward but it should be a good opportunity, it will be a great atmosphere, we’ve had great support and we expect the same again on Friday” said Ridgewood head coach Patrick Elder.

“Knowing that who we are we’re a pretty good ball club too and we can play with anyone, so I think that motivates us to be ready to be great this Friday” said Ridgewood senior Ryle Catour.

“Love going up against a team of that caliber, it not only makes us better but also just prepares us for those future games. Without versing those teams we never know what we need to work on and what we are able to become without that type of competition” said Ridgewood senior Taylor Snook.

TV6 will be live from Cambridge with interviews from both head coaches Friday night at 5:00 and 6:00.

