Wildflower Vintage and Thrift/Amber’s Home Organization

Wildflower Vintage & Thrift/Amber's Home Organization
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Wildflower Vintage and Thrift, a retail spot that collects, cleans, and curates second-hand items to give them a new life and purpose, is located at 137 South State Street, Suite 215, Geneseo, IL.

Customers can follow the business on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WildflowerVintageAndThrift or Instagram here. The email address is Wildflowervintageandthrift@gmail.com

Amber’s Home Organization is also mentioned. For more information, visit the website https://www.ambershomeorganization.com/ or call 309-798-7345.

