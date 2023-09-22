All Saints Catholic Schools recognizes St. Ambrose football team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s homecoming weekend for Assumption and All Saints Catholic School held a special assembly recognizing the St. Ambrose football team for their help with projects over the summer.

All Saints has a system called “Bernie Bucks”, where if a student does a good deed, they receive a Bernie Buck.

At the assembly, students who received a Bernie Buck that week had their name put in a drawing to pie a teacher or a St. Ambrose football player in the face.

“It’s always like a big thing that our coaches have put like emphasis on so for us it’s always a big thing to like go out there in the community and help out,” said Fighting Bee’s defensive end, Anthony Brown. “So this is like a pretty good, pretty good thing for us and it feels pretty good to go help out when we can.”

“Oh, it’s awesome, said Fighting Bee’s linebacker, Colin Gudella. “Our coaches always telling us get out there and go, go be with the kids. They love it. We enjoy it too. It’s really it’s really heartwarming. You know, it’s it’s awesome. Love being out here with the kids.”

If you want to see St. Ambrose’s football team in action, they play tomorrow at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.