Amboy ready for challenge in Six Spotlight game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 4-0 Amboy will take on 3-1 Ridgewood in the Six Spotlight game. Amboy is averaging more than 56 points per game while only allowing a total of 16 points this season. The Clippers are coming off a State runner-up finish last season.

“We were very upset after that game and i guess our motivation is that we don’t ever want to feel the way we did after that game so over the summer we had great summer in the weight room working out conditioning in July and everybody is just really locked in since then I feel like we’ve had a very good start to the season and I’m looking forward to tomorrow” said Amboy senior Brennan Blaine.

“Yeah we lost, but it doesn’t really matter because this year we’re going to come back harder and stronger because we want to come back and take our state title” said Amboy senior Ian Sundberg.

“I told the kids from day one that we are going to have a big bullseye on us the entire year and that’s what you want you want to be one of the top favorite teams to win it, or to get there and have a chance to win it and these kids totally understood that we accept the fact that every single week we’re going to get the best from whoever we are playing because they are going to want to beat us and knock us off” said Amboy head coach Scott Payne.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.