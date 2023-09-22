Bubbles Boba Tea at SCC Urban Campus to host grand opening Sept. 29

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new Bubble Boba Tea shop has opened in downtown Davenport. There will be a grand opening event on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the location at the Scott Community College Downtown Urban Campus, 101 West 3rd Street, Davenport.

There will be a ribbon cutting, $5 Boba Tea, and charcuterie.

For more information, visit the website: www.bubblesbobatea.life or call 567-454-9440.

