Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in relation to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting that happened in Davenport.

Leonard Fisher, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that Fisher fired six shots in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street, a residential area, during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

Trial evidence showed that Fisher fired six rounds from a stolen firearm after an altercation inside of the Thunderground Club. At the time of this offense, Fisher was on a furlough from the Federal Bureau of Prisons from a prior prison sentence, according to court documents. The prior sentence was for being a felon in possession of a firearm, related to a prior shots fired incident.

A federal jury convicted Fisher in January 2023.

Another shooter identified in the January 2022 shooting was Timothy Angel, 39, from Clinton. In January 2023, Angel was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

