Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2022 shooting

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in relation to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting that happened in Davenport.

Leonard Fisher, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after court documents and evidence presented at trial showed that Fisher fired six shots in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street, a residential area, during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022.

Trial evidence showed that Fisher fired six rounds from a stolen firearm after an altercation inside of the Thunderground Club. At the time of this offense, Fisher was on a furlough from the Federal Bureau of Prisons from a prior prison sentence, according to court documents. The prior sentence was for being a felon in possession of a firearm, related to a prior shots fired incident.

A federal jury convicted Fisher in January 2023.

Another shooter identified in the January 2022 shooting was Timothy Angel, 39, from Clinton. In January 2023, Angel was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Latest News

Maquoketa boy to be Iowa kid captain
Young QCA boy named an Iowa Kid Captain vs. Northwestern
A Quad City man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison for escape, after being...
Quad City man sentenced to 21 months in prison related to escape from ‘re-entry center’
A Rock Island man was sentenced on Tuesday to prison for drug and firearm charges.
Rock Island man sentenced, drug and firearm charges
Off and On rain chances through the weekend with some storms possible
First Alert Forecast - Off and On rain chances through the weekend with some storms possible