Davenport man sentenced to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Adam Michael Anderson, 24, was convicted in Iowa of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2019, according to court documents. As part of his sentence, Anderson was required to register as a sex offender. Anderson ran away from his Iowa probation and was caught in Texas. He was then charged with failing to register as a sex offender in the Western District of Texas and received five years supervised release. He then transferred his supervision to the Southern District of Iowa.

According to a media release, during a home contact with the United States Probation Office in October 2022, Anderson was found to have two cell phones with internet capabilities, which Anderson was prohibited from possessing.

Officers said they forensically evaluated and contained evidence where Anderson was communicating with a minor victim in New York.

According to officers, Anderson coaxed the victim into sending him numerous sexually explicit images and videos. Additionally, there were other images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Anderson’s cell phones which he knowingly possessed.

According to the media release, after completing his term, Anderson will be required to serve 15 years of supervised release. Anderson is also ordered to pay $9,000 to the victims in this case.

