Davenport man sentenced to 71 months in prison
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Wednesday to 71 months in federal prison for the possession of a firearm as a felon.
According to a media release, witnesses identified Jonathan Lee Sutton, 40, as the shooter following a shots fired incident in June 2022.
After officers identified a vehicle associated with Sutton, a search was performed which a stolen .22 caliber handgun was recovered.
According to a media release, Sutton had previously been convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, a felony charge which prevents him from possessing a firearm.
Sutton will serve three years of supervised released after following his prison term.
