Davenport man sentenced to 71 months in prison

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Wednesday to 71 months in federal prison for the possession of a firearm as a felon.

According to a media release, witnesses identified Jonathan Lee Sutton, 40, as the shooter following a shots fired incident in June 2022.

After officers identified a vehicle associated with Sutton, a search was performed which a stolen .22 caliber handgun was recovered.

According to a media release, Sutton had previously been convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, a felony charge which prevents him from possessing a firearm.

Sutton will serve three years of supervised released after following his prison term.

Quad cities man sentenced to 21 months in Prison