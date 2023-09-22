Davenport woman sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Thursday to 41 months, or three years and five months; in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The district court ordered the 41-month sentence to be served consecutively to any terms of imprisonment imposed in the Iowa District Court for Scott County. Following G’Sani Bogan’s, 22, prison term, she will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, around 11 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, Davenport police were dispatched to a disturbance, and shots fired call in the 500 block of West 17th Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw a person enter a black Ford Fusion and left at a high rate of speed. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled at speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour through Davenport neighborhoods until it crashed. Police said the driver then fled on foot.

An officer eventually arrested the driver who was then identified as Bogan, court records show. During a search of her vehicle officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson, M&P, .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol. The pistol had been reported stolen from a Rock Island, Illinois resident.

A shell casing from the scene of the disturbance was identified as having been fired from the pistol, according to court records. Bogan had been convicted previously in Scott County of two felony offenses and was serving probationary sentences when this incident occurred.

