Economist: Deere’s East Moline cuts could be anticipation of small harvest

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The health of the John Deere all comes down to one thing.

Crops.

In good years, farmers can spend money on new tractors. In bad years, money gets a little tighter.

On Wednesday, John Deere announced that it is cutting 225 jobs in October at Harvester Works in East Moline.

This round of job-cutting leads to questions about the health of John Deere.

But there’s something unusual about this round of layoffs, according to Peter Orazem, professor of economics emeritus at Iowa State University.

“Deere is going to end the year in really good shape as they did in 2021, 2022,” he said. “So this looks like it’s more looking forward that this looks like a not-as-successful harvest in terms of both prices and potentially yields. And so under those circumstances, they’re anticipating that farmers won’t have cash on hand over the winter when they normally upgrade their equipment.”

Harvester Works is East Moline’s major employer, roughly 2,300 – 1,975 in production. The factory makes Deere’s premier line of combines.

About one in four local Deere employees work there.

In a statement yesterday, Deere said:

“The company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility.”

Deere also said that they’ve hired hundreds of employees in the Quad-Cities in the recent years.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as Deere’s stock is down 12% since July. Orazem said that’s an indication of what analysts are predicting for next year.

“It does look like this is happening, despite the fact that Deere is going probably going to finish 2023 in good shape. So the falling stock price in the face of rising earnings guidances, you just don’t see that very often. And that suggests that analysts are expecting that Deere’s 2024 isn’t going to be very good.”

Employees we spoke to said Harvester Works will consolidate its main production line down to first shift only. Deere called the layoffs indefinite.

