Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire to be held at Credit Island this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire is going to be held Sept. 23-24 at Credit Island Park in Davenport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

See more about tickets, events, family-friendly festivities and more at https://quadcitiesrenfaire.com/ or at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/550822096397484/550822103064150/

