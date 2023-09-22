Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire to be held at Credit Island this weekend

Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire features medieval fun this weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire is going to be held Sept. 23-24 at Credit Island Park in Davenport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

See more about tickets, events, family-friendly festivities and more at https://quadcitiesrenfaire.com/ or at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/550822096397484/550822103064150/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Renaissance Faire in Davenport Sept 23-24
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire features medieval fun this weekend
Bubbles Boba Tea
Bubbles Boba Tea at SCC Urban Campus to host grand opening Sept. 29
Bubbles Boba Tea
Bubbles Boba Tea opens at Davenport urban campus
QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off is Saturday, Sept. 23
QC Firefighter Cook Off set for Saturday