Living Lands and Waters team featured in new trash clean-up documentary

East Moline native Chad Pregracke and his Living Lands and Waters team, who are known for their mission to clean trash out of the Mississippi River, are the focus of a new documentary.(Living Lands and Waters)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TN {KWQC} -- East Moline native Chad Pregracke and his Living Lands and Waters team, who are known for their mission to clean trash out of the Mississippi River, are the focus of a new documentary.

It’s called “Study Aboard” and produced by a group called “Rivers are Life”. In it, Chad and his team work with students to clean up the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

Chad says that he wants to inspire the next generation to want to continue cleaning up American rivers. In the past 25 years, Chad and his team have moved over 13 million pounds of trash out of American rivers.

“I’m passionate about cleaning up rivers just because it needs to be done,” said Pregracke. “To me, the Mississippi River is like a symbol of the country. It’s one of the most famous rivers in the world and we eat the fish, we drink the water. So, we know, I think for all those reasons, it is a pretty important mission and beyond. Obviously, there’s a lot of people who think the same.”

The film debuted on September 15th, just before World Clean Up day. You can view the documentary here.

