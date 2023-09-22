Lost voices of fentanyl: A Davenport mother’s heartbreak

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fentanyl is linked to nearly 70% of overdoses in the United States, and for Americans ages 18-45, fentanyl is the leading cause of death.

One Davenport mother is experiencing that heartbreak.

Darsey Fondell lost her 24 year-old daughter, Ellie Dearborn, to fentanyl poisoning.

“She was a light,” said Fondell. “She was bright, fun, funny, people loved her. And that, that was a shock, nobody expects that call.”

Ellie passed away January 28th of this year.

“So I found out 24 days before she passed that she had been using opioids,” said Fondell. “I had no clue. I just thought 24 year old like to have some fun, some drinks, you know, just living life, and she called me one night and said she was super sick. I asked her why? She said she was detoxing. I said from what? What are you talking about? She said she was detoxing from opioids, and I had no clue.”

That opioid was fentanyl.

“We’ve got a baby shower coming up the night she died,” said Fondell. “She was coming home the next morning for her unborn nephew’s baby shower, that I’ll see her tomorrow. Not only that, but she was going to move back home and go back to school. The day of her funeral was a day we were moving her in. So it was that fast.”

Even though it’s only been eight months, the pain doesn’t get easier.

“Going to my daughter’s grave and just talking to her and asking why are we here?”, said Fondell. “This is not what I thought it’d be doing at this point in my life. But if this is where I’m supposed to be, then I’m going to fight. I’m not going to let her have passed away in vain. And she’s got a beautiful family that loves her. She won’t be forgotten, and we’re not gonna let others be forgotten either.”

On Saturday, Fondell will be participating in the Lost Voices of Fentanyl rally in Washington D.C. Now her hope is to bring more awareness to families dealing with addiction.

“I’m motivated, because I don’t want any other parents or families to have to feel this,” said Fondell. “And I believe getting there and doing this is going to bring awareness.”

The Lost Voices of Fentanyl rally starts at 10 a.m. at the Washington Monument. At 3 p.m. they will then march to The White House for the Lost Voices of Fentanyl third annual rally.

If you are interested in donating to the Lost Voices of Fentanyl group click here.

