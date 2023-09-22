More clouds and occasional rain into Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on track for another cloudy and spotty shower day. That being said, temps will be warmer thanks to SE winds, so expect highs in the mid 70s. We are drying things out on Saturday with highs in the 80s and sunshine, but showers and storms return late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Highs will once again be in the mid 70s for several days and rain chances will wrap up late Sunday leading to a quieter week next week in our weather pattern.

TODAY: Cloudy and with showers. High: 76º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 82º.

