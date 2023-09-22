Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Illinois Walk to prevent suicide set for Sunday

Out of the Darkness Walk set for Sunday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Illinois Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Field House, 1800 20th Avenue, Moline.

This event is sponsored by the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this is one of 17 AFSP community walks in Illinois and more than 400 walks throughout the country this year.

Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a loved one to suicide, or who have struggled themselves. The Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Illinois Walk gives people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and provide a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. The Why I Walk Wall features powerfully moving tributes for participants.

To register, visit Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Illinois Walk at http://www.afsp.org/QCIllinois

To find other Community Walks in Illinois, visit www.afsp.org/ILTogether

