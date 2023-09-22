QC Firefighter Cook Off set for Saturday

QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off to be held Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon.

This year’s 2nd annual Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook Off to be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. at Isle of Capri’s covered parking lot, 1777 Parkway, Bettendorf.

There will be music, drinks, and other family festivities during the event. There is a $10 entry fee to taste all competing chili recipes and to cast a vote on the best firehouse chili.

Proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.

The line up of guest celebrity judges features Morgan Ottier and Kevin Phelps.

For more information, see the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1489604805139665

