QC pumpkin crop thriving despite summer’s dry weather

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 22 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - While all plants require water, pumpkins are unique because of the way the stems and roots grow.

Pumpkins thrive in more dry, arid climates with periodic rain.

Humid, wet climates tend to lead to more disease in the pumpkins.

The balance of dry weather and the recent rain has been good for this year’s crop.

“Ideally I would have gotten a few more showers in August than we got. That helps grow the pumpkins. But these rains that we’re getting from last week, looks like through this week, are going to help. Pumpkins are going to continue to grow and develop until we have a frost,” said Pat Dierickx, co-owner of Pride of the Wapsi.

For more information on Pride of the Wapsi’s hours of operation, and the many family-fun activities to do, click here to go to their wesbite.

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 22 includes the top stories of the day.
