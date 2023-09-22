Quad City man sentenced to 21 months in prison related to escape from ‘re-entry center’

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 21 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison for escape, after being free for over two months.

According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Maurice La’Von Cowan, 31, had been transferred from federal prison to the Residential Re-entry Center to serve the remainder of his federal prison sentence stemming from a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 18, Cowan walked out of the Residential Re-entry Center, according to a media release. Staff members noticed Cowan was not in his bed when conducting a head count. Surveillance footage showed Cowan leaving the center around 5 p.m.

On May 2, Cowan was arrested, according to the media release. After completing his prison sentence, Cowan will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

