Quad cities man sentenced to 21 months in Prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from the Quad Cities was sentenced on Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison for escape.

According to public court documents, Maurice La’Von Cowan, 31, had been transferred from federal prison to the Residential Re-entry Center to serve the remainder of his federal prison sentence.

Cowan’s prison sentence comes from a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a media release, Cowan walked out of the Residential Re-entry Center in February 2023. The staff members noticed that Cowan wasn’t in his bed when performing a head count.

The surveillance footage showed Cowan leaving the center around 5:00p.m. Cowan was arrested in May 2023.

According to the media release, after completing his imprisonment term, Cowan will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

