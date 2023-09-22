Rock Island Academy hosts ‘The Million Father March’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island Academy hosted The Million Father March Friday, an event where men from the community join students to start their day.

Fathers, uncles, and grandfathers along with other men from the Rock Island community lined up along the entrance steps of the elementary school and greeted each student as they entered the building.

Rock Island Academy said it started the annual march eight years ago and is the only school in the Quad City area that holds the event.

They came up with the idea because their school doesn’t have a lot of male participants and role models and felt the march would be a way to show students they have support.

Amber Grant, who is the organizer of the march and a paraprofessional for Rock Island Academy says the experience is indescribable and many students talk about it years later.

“It’s something you have to experience I can’t tell you how it feels because when you experience it in person, it’s a whole different thing. People have tears in their eyes, parents stop, get out of their cars. They record it like they absolutely think it’s amazing and you just have to experience it to understand the feeling of it,” said Grant.

As each student is cheered on as they are walking in, they are met with a fist bump, a handshake, or just something to make the student feel welcomed. Grant says the impact is what makes the difference.

“The kids need this. They come for stability, they come from comfort, they come for love. They come from that but we give them extra, it’s a different little family unit down here and we do whatever is necessary for our students and this is necessary for our students,” said Grant.

While Rock Island Academy is the only school holding the event in the Quad Cities, over 100 other school districts and organizations between 31 states hold their versions of the Million Father March according to fathersincorporated.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.