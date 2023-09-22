Rock Island man sentenced, drug and firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced on Tuesday to prison for drug and firearm charges.

According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Jaylyn Devell McGhee, 27, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base, and for being a felon in possession of firearms.

In July 2021, police said McGhee brought his son to the emergency room in Davenport after sustaining a gunshot wound outside of residence, according to the media release. Law enforcement responded to the residence and found heroin and fentanyl in the street where McGhee’s vehicle was parked during the shooting.

Officers said they obtained a search warrant for McGhee’s residence after finding a blood trail to the residence.

In the kitchen, law enforcement said they found distribution quantities of cocaine base and a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.

In a bedroom closet, two loaded firearms were found, officers said.

According to the media release, following McGhee’s prison term, McGhee was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

