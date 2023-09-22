Popular spooky-season, black-light dining expanded at Rock Island eatery

Igor's Bistro for October 2023
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu.

Katherine Lopez, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic “Black Light Dining” which is being expanded this year. There will be various opportunities for fans to take part in Tarot Readings during the month, too. Follow the business on Facebook for more information here.

The restaurant is extending the hours for the popular black-light dining to include all Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in October. During the daylight hours, they will close the curtains so the mystery and wonder this illuminating event can take effect.

Diners are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or all white to get fully immersed.

Igor’s Bistro is also planning to host a free Halloween Night Party on Oct. 31 beginning at 5 p.m. which will feature trick-or-treating, hot dogs, caramel apples, popcorn and other festivities. See more at the Facebook event page here.

Visit the restaurant’s website for more information at https://igorsbistro.com or call 309-283-7948.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Renaissance Faire in Davenport Sept 23-24
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire to be held at Credit Island this weekend
Renaissance Faire in Davenport Sept 23-24
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire features medieval fun this weekend
Bubbles Boba Tea
Bubbles Boba Tea at SCC Urban Campus to host grand opening Sept. 29
Bubbles Boba Tea
Bubbles Boba Tea opens at Davenport urban campus
QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off is Saturday, Sept. 23
QC Firefighter Cook Off set for Saturday