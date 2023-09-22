Popular spooky-season, black-light dining expanded at Rock Island eatery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu.

Katherine Lopez, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic “Black Light Dining” which is being expanded this year. There will be various opportunities for fans to take part in Tarot Readings during the month, too. Follow the business on Facebook for more information here.

The restaurant is extending the hours for the popular black-light dining to include all Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in October. During the daylight hours, they will close the curtains so the mystery and wonder this illuminating event can take effect.

Diners are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or all white to get fully immersed.

Igor’s Bistro is also planning to host a free Halloween Night Party on Oct. 31 beginning at 5 p.m. which will feature trick-or-treating, hot dogs, caramel apples, popcorn and other festivities. See more at the Facebook event page here.

Visit the restaurant’s website for more information at https://igorsbistro.com or call 309-283-7948.

