Traffic crash on US 67, area of US 34/US 67 south of Monmouth, traffic being re-routed

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A traffic crash happened Friday morning on US 67 in the area of the US 34/US 67 junction south of Monmouth and police say the roadway is being re-routed.

According to a media release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Transportation is re-routing traffic on US 67 southbound at 11th Street, by Love’s Truck Stop. Northbound traffic on US 67 is being re-routed to the exit ramp for US 34 at the south junction. Eastbound traffic on US 34 at the south junction is being routed through Monmouth.

AMEREN/IP is on scene and there is not an estimated time the roadway will be re-opened, according to the media release. Travelers familiar with the local area are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the road closure.

The sheriff’s office stated that the crash took place at about 10:45 Friday morning when a southbound semi tanker/trailer left the roadway and hit a power pole. The pole broke, causing power lines to fall and hang just above both the north and southbound lanes of US 67, officials said. The tanker contained hot asphalt, which did not leak.

The driver was extricated by firefighters and taken by ambulance to Galesburg, for transfer to a medical helicopter transfer to Peoria, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver’s condition is not known, and the driver’s name is not being released at this time.

According to the media release, there were power outages associated with the incident, but the sheriff’s office says they do not have any information on how many homes or businesses were affected.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, according to the media release. Agencies who were on scene or assisting were Warren Central Fire District, Monmouth Fire Department, Monmouth Police Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Additionally, the Warren County Animal Control officer was in the area just after the crash happened and acted to stop traffic until the arrival of the first responders.

