Young QCA boy named an Iowa Kid Captain vs. Northwestern

Maquoketa boy to be Iowa kid captain
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Lincoln Veach is a 5-year-old whose love for the Iowa Hawkeyes is evident from the moment you meet him.

“We see the field all the time when he is there for his chemo and his treatments,” said Courtney Veach, Lincoln’s mom.

Less than a week after Lincoln’s 4th birthday, his family noticed something different.

“He had been treated for an ear infection and just wasn’t getting better. I noticed some other little things at home, so I took him back in to see his primary physician,” Veach said.

It’s a moment that the Veach family has not forgotten.

“The nurse had drawn some labs, they did some x-rays, and I could just tell when she came in the room it wasn’t just some basic illness,” Veach said. “It was something more severe by the look on her face.”

Lincoln was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and the diagnosis of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells that grow in bone marrow, was confirmed.

“It was just different not knowing, like, how he used to be, and then a lot had changed from when he got it,” said Hailey Veach, Lincoln’s older sister. “I didn’t really, like, believe it or know what was happening in the moment.”

The road to recovery for Lincoln has been long, and at some times difficult.

“During his initial stay, we were [at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital] for 108 days straight - 50 of them in the pediatric ICU, the other days were spent on the 11th floor, on the oncology floor,” Courtney Veach said. “When he was originally discharged from the hospital, he wasn’t able to walk, he was on tube feedings. They didn’t think that the right leg would be viable, and they actually originally wanted to amputate that leg.”

On the day Lincoln was discharged, he and his family traveled to Kinnick Stadium and went onto the field for Kids’ Day. Lincoln was chosen as one of Iowa’s kid captains for the 2023 season.

“The atmosphere was just amazing. We got to meet a bunch of the players at Kids’ Day, which was a wonderful experience and getting out on the field,” Veach said. “He was pretty excited about that.”

The game Lincoln gets to be Iowa’s kid captain is Nov. 4 against Northwestern inside iconic Wrigley Field.

“We felt very blessed and excited to have Lincoln chosen,” Veach said. “We’re super excited to go.”

