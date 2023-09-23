Davenport City Council moving towards 7th Ward resolution

TV6 Fastcast, Sept. 22, p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council has announced plans to fill its 7th Ward vacancy at its upcoming city council meeting, after former 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette was removed from office for misconduct at the beginning of September.

According to Brian Krup, Deputy City Clerk, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, a resolution appointing Chris Jerome to fill the 7th Ward vacancy has been added to the city council’s agenda under other ordinances, resolutions, and motions.

Cornette was accused of harassing two female staffers, drinking before meetings, and leaving harassing voicemails for council members and city officials.

Cornette was removed from office on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 15, Cornette filed a lawsuit against the city.

Cornette says he also plans on running for election in the fall.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Darius Maclin was arrested after an ongoing investigation by QCMEG and the Davenport Police...
QCMEG and Davenport police conclude investigation in arrest of Peoria felon
The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) and the Davenport Police Department...
Peoria Man Arrest, QCMEG
Saturday looks warm and dry until the evening with a more soggy Sunday ahead!
First Alert Forecast - Saturday looks warm and dry until the evening with a more soggy Sunday ahead!
TV6 Fastcast, Sept. 22, p.m.
TV6 Fastcast, Sept. 22, p.m.