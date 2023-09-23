Davenport City Council moving towards 7th Ward resolution

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council has announced plans to fill its 7th Ward vacancy at its upcoming city council meeting, after former 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette was removed from office for misconduct at the beginning of September.

According to Brian Krup, Deputy City Clerk, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, a resolution appointing Chris Jerome to fill the 7th Ward vacancy has been added to the city council’s agenda under other ordinances, resolutions, and motions.

Cornette was accused of harassing two female staffers, drinking before meetings, and leaving harassing voicemails for council members and city officials.

Cornette was removed from office on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 15, Cornette filed a lawsuit against the city.

Cornette says he also plans on running for election in the fall.

