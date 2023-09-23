Illinois State Police seize over 5,000 pounds of cannabis worth millions

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested two men after finding 5,231 pounds of illegal cannabis during a traffic stop in Henry County.

Robert Mazo, 29 and Pedro Arreola, 33 from Lancaster, Calif. were arrested by an ISP trooper on I-80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County after numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed by the trooper, according to a media release from ISP. Mazo and Arreola were both charges with cannabis trafficking, a class X felony, unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver, another class X felony, and unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 5,000 grams, a class 1 felony.

It happened on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the trooper conducted the traffic stop and stated that they noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity.

After which, an ISP Canine arrived to assist the trooper, which resulted in an alter to the odor of narcotics, according to the media release. During the resulting search, numerous packages of illegal cannabis were found throughout the vehicle. The total approximate weight of the cannabis was 5,231 pounds.

Illinois State Police say this seizure of over 5,000 pounds of cannabis is one of the largest in ISP history and has an estimated values of between $6.3 million and $14.7 million.

Both Mazo and Arreola were taken into custody at the Henry County Jail, according to the media release. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain on Mazo and Arreola, and hearings were held on Thursday.

The judge released Mazo and Arreola on pretrial conditions, the media release stated. The investigation continuers with the potential for additional charges pending. No further information is available.

