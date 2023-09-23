Illinois State Police seize over 5,000 pounds of cannabis worth millions

Illinois State Police arrested two men after finding 5,231 pounds of illegal cannabis during a traffic stop in Henry County.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested two men after finding 5,231 pounds of illegal cannabis during a traffic stop in Henry County.

Robert Mazo, 29 and Pedro Arreola, 33 from Lancaster, Calif. were arrested by an ISP trooper on I-80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County after numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed by the trooper, according to a media release from ISP. Mazo and Arreola were both charges with cannabis trafficking, a class X felony, unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver, another class X felony, and unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 5,000 grams, a class 1 felony.

It happened on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the trooper conducted the traffic stop and stated that they noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity.

After which, an ISP Canine arrived to assist the trooper, which resulted in an alter to the odor of narcotics, according to the media release. During the resulting search, numerous packages of illegal cannabis were found throughout the vehicle. The total approximate weight of the cannabis was 5,231 pounds.

Illinois State Police say this seizure of over 5,000 pounds of cannabis is one of the largest in ISP history and has an estimated values of between $6.3 million and $14.7 million.

Both Mazo and Arreola were taken into custody at the Henry County Jail, according to the media release. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain on Mazo and Arreola, and hearings were held on Thursday.

The judge released Mazo and Arreola on pretrial conditions, the media release stated. The investigation continuers with the potential for additional charges pending. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Davenport City Council has announced plans to fill its 7th Ward vacancy at its upcoming city...
Davenport City Council moving towards 7th Ward resolution
Chad Pregracke and his Living Lands and Waters team, are the focus of a new documentary.
Living Lands and Waters team featured in new trash clean-up documentary
Illinois State Police arrested two men after finding 5,231 pounds of illegal cannabis during a...
Illinois State Police seize over 5,000 pounds of cannabis worth millions
A Kewanee man is facing weapons charges, accused of having multiple guns and ammunition in his...
Kewanee man facing weapons charges in incident at Fairview Homes
A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in...
Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2022 shooting