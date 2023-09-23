Warm sunshine for the first day of Fall

Showers and storms possible this evening/overnight
Warm sunshine and breezy winds on tap for this first day of Fall. Look for storms possible this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Now that the showers have come to an end, look for mostly sunny, breezy and warm weather for your Saturday. Highs should reach the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Clouds will be on the increase as our next system arrives this evening. Expect showers and some isolated storms, with some stronger storms possible mainly west of the Mississippi River. A marginal to slight risk for severe weather exists for the western and central parts of Iowa, with just a sliver of our western counties included. Showers continue into Sunday, with cooler readings in the 60′s to the low 70′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming work week, conditions look to remain mild and dry, with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s.

Fall officially began at 1:50 AM CDT.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 83°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for a few showers overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 72°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

