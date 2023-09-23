QCMEG and Davenport police conclude investigation in arrest of Peoria felon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) and the Davenport Police Department concluded an investigation with the arrest of an armed felon on Thursday.

Darius J. Maclin, 29, of Peoria was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing crystal meth investigation by QCMEG and DPD, according to a media release from QCMEG. Maclin was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference of official acts with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

QCMEG says Maclin is being held in the Scott County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.