Relay For Life of Quad Cities held Saturday night in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Quad Cities will be held on Saturday, September 23, at Christ the King Church Believer’s Together Center, 60th Street, Moline from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event is held to unite the community to celebrate survivors and remember those lost to the diseaseMoline, September 18- In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 74,580 and 20,460 expected to occur in Illinois and Iowa, respectively.

Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. To help end cancer as we know it for everyone, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Quad Cities will be held on September 23, 2023 at Christ the King, Believer’s Together Center, 60th Street, Moline.

This event will be held indoors. ”Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Co-Chair Vicki Jones. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Events include:·

Survivor Dinner 5-6pm (Reservation required).

Opening Ceremony at 6pm.

Luminaria will be available for purchase - $10 per bag· Raffle Baskets will be available.

Luminary Ceremony will begin approximately 8:45pm. Event ends at 10pm.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education, and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit www.RelayforLife.org/quadcitiesIL

