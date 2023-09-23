Warm sunshine for the first day of Fall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for mostly sunny skies, along with breezy and warm weather for your Saturday. This first day of Fall will feel very summer-like, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Clouds will be on the increase as our next system arrives this evening. Expect showers and some isolated storms, with some stronger storms possible mainly west of the Mississippi River. A marginal to slight risk for severe weather exists for the western and central parts of Iowa, with just a small sliver of our western counties (Johnson, western Henry, Washington and western Lee counties) included. Showers continue into Sunday, with cooler readings in the 60′s to the low 70′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming work week, conditions look to remain mild and dry, with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s.

Fall officially began at 1:50 AM CDT.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 85°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. A few storms possible. High: 72°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

