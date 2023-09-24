2023 TBK Quad Cities Marathon

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} -- Thousands of runners from all across the country as they lined the streets in front of Vibrant Arena to take their mark in this year’s TBK Quad Cities Marathon.

The gun shot went off in the early Sunday morning hour and off they went across three bridges and four cities. Spectators raised their encouragement signs for the runners as they passed by. An event like this takes a lot of endurance, and training. Something Karen Bollinger witnessed firsthand as her husband Eric, trained for many months.

“It means almost nine months of really hard work starting with a weight loss plan, and lost a bunch of weight,” said Bollinger. “[Eric} started running just about a mile a day. Then it got to two and then it got to four, finally to six and then he reached 10. And he’s trying to hold it together to make it as through his first half marathon.”

Racers crossed the finish line and were given their QC marathon medals around their neck. After the race, they were also treated to live entertainment, after party and other amenities at the finish line.

