2023 TBK Quad Cities Marathon

Thousands of runners from all across the country as they lined the streets in front of Vibrant Arena to take their mark in this year's TBK Quad Cities Marathon.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} -- Thousands of runners from all across the country as they lined the streets in front of Vibrant Arena to take their mark in this year’s TBK Quad Cities Marathon.

The gun shot went off in the early Sunday morning hour and off they went across three bridges and four cities. Spectators raised their encouragement signs for the runners as they passed by. An event like this takes a lot of endurance, and training. Something Karen Bollinger witnessed firsthand as her husband Eric, trained for many months.

“It means almost nine months of really hard work starting with a weight loss plan, and lost a bunch of weight,” said Bollinger. “[Eric} started running just about a mile a day. Then it got to two and then it got to four, finally to six and then he reached 10. And he’s trying to hold it together to make it as through his first half marathon.”

Racers crossed the finish line and were given their QC marathon medals around their neck. After the race, they were also treated to live entertainment, after party and other amenities at the finish line.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

Thousands of runners from all across the country as they lined the streets in front of Vibrant...
2023 TBK Quad Cities Marathon
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire Saturday
Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, wanted for attempted murder
Galesbug Police asking for help finding suspect in stabbing
No rain just yet, allowing temperatures to warm into the 70's and 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast