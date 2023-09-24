Galesbug Police asking for help finding suspect in stabbing

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted suspect in relation to a stabbing.

Police responded to JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing at 1042 N. Henderson Street at approximately 9:12 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance. Officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds at the scene. They were taken to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital and later to OSF St. Francis in Peoria by Life Flight. Police say the victim is stable.

Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, has been identified as the suspect in the investigation. Bradfield is wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151, or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044. You can also submit tips via text message; text the word “Galesburg” and your tip to 274637.

